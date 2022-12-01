Michael Beale responds to Rangers 'disrespect' claims about visit while Giovanni van Bronckhorst was in charge

Michael Beale has insisted he has no regrets about travelling north to attend a Rangers game during predecessor Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s final weeks at Ibrox.

Van Bronckhorst was under severe pressure at the time and eyebrows were raised when Beale, who was officially unveiled as Rangers manager on Thursday evening, was spotted in the directors’ box for the game against Aberdeen at the end of October. Although Rangers did in fact put on one of their best displays of the season to win 4-1, Van Bronckhorst only lasted another four games before he was sacked.

Beale faced accusations of showing disrespect towards the Dutchman for turning up at such a sensitive time, with speculation already rife that the former Ibrox first-team coach was lined up to succeed the struggling manager. Beale was in charge of Queens Park Rangers at the time and had just turned down a move to Wolves. He even visited well-known fans’ haunt the Louden Tavern before the game.

"It was disappointing people thinking that," Beale said, with reference to the disrespect charge. "I’d been away a year. My plan was always to come back and do a game as a fan really. I’d always wanted to come up and watch Rangers as a fan over the years and then found myself working here, inside. The trip was planned five or six weeks previously. If that is the perception, I hope Gio doesn’t think that because it certainly wasn’t my intention. I just came back to watch the game and see a few people I hadn’t said goodbye to in the community I lived in.”

As far as Beale was aware Van Bronckhorst did not have a problem with his actions that afternoon. He believed there is no need to apologise. Beale might, though, seek to contact him at a later date. “I’m not led to believe he is (annoyed) so I don’t think I need to have that conversation,” he said. “I think at the moment, when a manager leaves a job, you have to respect (that) and give him a little bit of time.

