Michael Beale provides Rangers transfer update and drops John Lundstram back three hint

Michael Beale has revealed that he has been speaking to Rangers transfer targets in between matches as he prepares to oversee a summer rebuild at Ibrox.

The Rangers manager made his first new signing ahead of the summer this week by securing midfielder Kieran Dowell on a pre-contract agreement following his departure from Norwich City. More new arrivals will follow with Los Angeles midfielder Jose Cifuentes, Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland, and Chelsea defender Dujon Sterling all reported to be on the club's transfer radar.

Beale has also confirmed that new attacking reinforcements will be a priority with Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent among five out-of-contract players who will depart the club after the final match of the season against St Mirren on Saturday.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday, Beale said: "We want a positive result, a very short break and then back to work.

"I'm really excited about pre-season, I'm glad the summer is upon us. There is a lot of negotiating going on at the moment and I am really positive with how things are going. I am looking forward to a reset, strong players bringing in energy and playing with my style of play after a full pre-season.

"In the final third, we score a lot of goals but also miss a lot of chances. We will be looking to bring in players in these areas to add to what we have. The transfer window opens on the 14 June this year so still a bit of time for some players to become available.

The summer will see change and we reset to zero in the league. We also want to put things right in Europe this year. This season is done after tomorrow, and we will return to give it a right good go. We need to become more ruthless in the penalty box and take our chances when they come.

"My excitement for this summer is because I see the work we are doing in the background. We will come out in a much stronger place for sure and be in a much stronger place mentally. I've been away meeting players in between games, we may need to be patient on one or two but we will act quickly before pre-season. We want players to come in and be key players."

Beale also discussed the prospect of playing a back three and highlighted one player who has shown he can adapt to the formation particularly well.

"We have moved to a back three a lot since I have returned, sometimes fully and other times in our build-up play. John Lundstram showed he can do this role well.”