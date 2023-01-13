Michael Beale offers Todd Cantwell to Rangers clue as Ibrox boss delivers January transfer update

Michael Beale has insisted Rangers are making positive moves in the January transfer market as speculation grows over possible new arrivals at Ibrox.

Rangers have been strongly linked with a move for Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell, who is out of contract in the summer, as well as Everton midfielder Tom Davies, who has fallen out of favour at Goodison Park.

Beale revealed discussions around recruitment are ongoing but admitted that he is prepared to bide his time to secure his top targets after confirming there will be no new arrivals ahead of the Viaplay Cup semi-final against Aberdeen at Hampden Park on Sunday.

“I'm pleased with where we are at in the window, these things take time,” said the Rangers manager, who is looking to make his first signings for the club since taking over as manager in November.

Rangers manager Michael Beale is in discussions with January transfer targets. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“I didn't think anyone would be in before the weekend. I have been very busy along with Ross (Wilson) this week, these things are never as fast as fans want but I am very positive.

"I like Cantwell a lot. I can’t say much more but don’t think you guys are that far off the track with what you are speculating.

