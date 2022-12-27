Michael Beale offers Rangers transfer clue as he reveals area of team 'we'd look to strengthen'

Rangers boss Michael Beale has revealed the area of the team he is most keen to strengthen.

Beale is preparing for his first transfer window since taking over the Ibrox club last month and while admitting that he is prepared to wait until the summer to make his move for a number of targets, it is likely that some business will also be conducted in the upcoming window.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s clash with Motherwell, Beale identified midfield as a particularly priority for recruitment given the “uncertainty” over the futures of a number of current players who fill the position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "In midfield there is a little bit of uncertainty it's fair to say. If you write the midfielders down at Rangers at the minute you have a couple of loan players in James Sands and Malik Tillman.

Rangers manager Michael Beale is approaching his first transfer window since taking charge of the Ibrox club. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Then you have two or three that are out of contract at the end of the season and the decision on their futures hasn't been decided yet in terms of Steven (Davis), Scott (Arfield) and Ryan (Jack) as well.