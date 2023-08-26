Rangers manager Michael Beale during the 2-0 win over Ross County in Dingwall. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Speaking after his side’s wholly comfortable 2-0 win away to Ross County, the Englishman maintained that the Ibrox men can be fearless in their approach to an arduous assignment he refuses to consider puts the onus on them to qualify.

And following the 2-2 first leg draw at Ibrox, Beale has no doubts the Dutch club will have anxieties over what his men can produce in the Philips Stadion. Even if he wishes Rangers were more of an unknown quantity as could never be the case after they eliminated PSV at the same stage of the competition last season.

“They know we can score against them,” the 42-year-old said. “They know our football club and everything about it. We are not a secret…sometimes I wish we were. We obviously played them last year and we obviously put a good face to our club in the way we approached the game, the way that we were, the way we were resilient. We did the same in midweek. I thought it was clear they were a good team but I thought we fought, harrassed, we ran, we pressured them, we gave them big problems in terms of our speed and pressing. It is important we do the same in midweek.

“I think there will be big spaces on the pitch because they will certainly come for us. It is important that when we get our opportunities we take them. I would like to even up the set plays because set plays in a game like that are crucial. The goal we conceded from one [in the first leg] I’m not happy with. So it is important we even that up and score from one in midweek.