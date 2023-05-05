Rangers boss Michael Beale believes there is no truth in the rumour linking Ryan Kent with Fenerbahce, while he confirmed Malik Tillman will miss the remainder of the season.

Kent is one of seven first-team players out of contract at the end of the season and Beale hinted on Sunday after the loss to Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park that the winger will leave in the summer, answering “possibly yes” when asked if he and Alfredo Morelos had played their final game for the club at the national stadium.

The 26-year-old, a £7million signing from Liverpool, has been strongly linked with the Turkish giants with reports that Fener had offered the player a three-year deal with an option for a further year. Quizzed on the speculation, Beale said: “I don’t think there is any truth in that”.

He added: “Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent have been important players for a number of years - we have had conversations internally.”

Meanwhile, Rangers will have to do without Malik Tillman for the remainder of the season. The on loan Bayern Munich star was replaced in the first-half of the loss to Celtic on Sunday. With injury issues elsewhere it will provide opportunities for fringe players. The club face Aberdeen at Ibrox this weekend before hosting Celtic, who could already be champions, the following weekend.

“Borna Barisic will miss the game at the weekend, Ryan Kent has had a few issues so we will continue to monitor him,” Beale said. “Ridvan Yilmaz and Rabbi Matondo haven't had the chance to fully show themselves yet so there is an opportunity for that in the remaining games. We want to finish this season strongly and build for the future.

Rangers have an option to make Tillman's deal permanent but it has yet to be decided by any parties what the next course of action is. Beale has spoken about the need to rebuild this summer.

"Malik Tillman has been great for the club - if he wants to be here in Glasgow then that is something we would like to have further conversations on,” he said.