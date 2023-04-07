Michael Beale has no issue with Rangers being written off and drops big Nicolas Raskin hint

Rangers manager Michael Beale is comfortable with his side being branded no-hopers as they head across Glasgow to face Celtic in a must-win clash with the Premiership leaders.

The Ibrox side are on a desperate mission to cut the lead at the top to six points with seven games left. One more Old Firm clash remains in the league at Ibrox, though the sides meet at Hampden in a Scottish Cup semi-final at the end of this month. Beale is aware his side have been written off but sees the first of three meetings in quick succession as the chance to showcase their improvement this year.

“It’s fine. It’s no problem (being written off),” the Ibrox manager said. “To be the away team in this game, well the home team is generally the favourites, I’d say, with the fans behind them of course and home advantage. But that’s fine. I think it gives you a big opportunity. Celtic won’t be going on the pitch thinking their favourites. They’ll be going out to win three points towards their objective. Our job is to make sure we get in the way of that and make sure we bring the points back. We can use that as part of us growing and moving forward.”

Beale is under no illusions about the size of task when it comes to overhauling Celtic. “Ultimately, all we can do is win our games and it’s Celtic’s league to throw away, if you like,” he said. He stressed he will pick a team to win the game. “The big thing is that I’m the manager of a team that’s lost five out of the last 106 league games - but yet we’re terrible!” he said. “We lost none of the last 15 and we’ve won 10 league games in a row, so we’re a good team. But we’re playing against a good team.”

Rangers manager Michael Beale takes his team to Celtic Park for the third Old Firm clash of the season.