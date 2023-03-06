Michael Beale gives Rangers fans message over Hibs' planned Ron Gordon tributes

Rangers manager Michael Beale has called on the travelling supporters at the club’s clash away to Hibs on Wednesday to respond to the tribute planned for late owner Ron Gordon as they would any such commemorations for a member of their own family.

Hibs chairman Ron Gordon passed away aged 68 after a battle with cancer.

In their first home game since Gordon’s passing a fortnight ago following a cancer diagnosis, it is understood the Leith side will celebrate his involvement with the club by playing the club anthem Sunshine On Leith as images are beamed on the stadium’s big screens that he was responsible for being erected.

A large section of the Rangers support denigrated the minute’s applause to the American before last Sunday’s Viaplay Cup final with chants of sectarian song The Billy Boys and Beale has now asked that they think of the nearest and dearest to Gordon in how they responded this week.

