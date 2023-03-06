Michael Beale gives Rangers fans message over Hibs' planned Ron Gordon tributes

In their first home game since Gordon’s passing a fortnight ago following a cancer diagnosis, it is understood the Leith side will celebrate his involvement with the club by playing the club anthem Sunshine On Leith as images are beamed on the stadium’s big screens that he was responsible for being erected.
A large section of the Rangers support denigrated the minute’s applause to the American before last Sunday’s Viaplay Cup final with chants of sectarian song The Billy Boys and Beale has now asked that they think of the nearest and dearest to Gordon in how they responded this week.
“I just think whenever there is a minute’s silence or minute’s applause, it is the respect for the family,” said Beale of any tribute to Gordon. The family of the person, we can all relate to that, can’t we? Whether it is a minute’s applause or a minute’s silence, everybody should give it the same respect they would want for themselves.”