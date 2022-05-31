Michael Beale: Former Rangers coach to replace ex-Ibrox boss at QPR

The 41-year-old is on course to be appointed the new manager of Queens Park Rangers.
The Championship outfit are on the hunt for a new boss after allowing Mark Warburton to leave following the end of the season.
A statement for the London club said at the time they were keen to “continue that progress, we must now make sure we build on these positive steps.”
Beale is a highly-rated coach who, prior to moving to Rangers to become part of Steven Gerrard’s coaching staff, worked in the Liverpool academy as well as a stint with Brazilian giants Sao Paulo.
On taking the Aston Villa job, Gerrard took Beale, as well as Gary McAllister, Tom Culshaw and Jordan Milsom with him.
A keen eye for tactics and details, Beale has ever hidden his desire to make the step into management.
“It’s one hundred percent the aim, I don’t have a timeline because I am very happy,” he told Training Ground Guru.
“I have lots of aims, one is to be a manager in the UK but ultimately be a manager overseas because that is my dream.
“I feel like I am only about five percent into my career, I feel it has only really started in the last two of three years.
“I don’t just want to be a manager in the Football League, I want to be a manager within Europe and in different countries.
“I am just exploring and learning with this game.”