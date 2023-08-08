Michael Beale defends Rangers players ahead of Servette clash and explains Fashion Sakala situation

Michael Beale during a Rangers press conference ahead of the match against Servette.

Six of the club’s nine new signings made their debut at Kilmarnock on Saturday but the Light Blues boss came in for criticism following a shock 1-0 defeat which already leaves them three points behind champions Celtic.

However, ahead of the first leg of their Champions League third qualifying round against Swiss side Servette at Ibrox on Wednesday night, Beale said: “There’s loads of coaches after a game you don’t win. That is the nature of the business, that is being a football coach. You try to blank that out. You believe in the work that you are doing.

“The team played the same way last season and played a lot of games, scoring lots of goals, and certainly away from home. When it is right it is right and when it is wrong, I get it, everyone is entitled to their own opinion. I believe the way we play is fine, we just have to be a bit more decisive. The ball just needs to roll a little bit.

“We signed some good players, they come from good clubs. Let’s get on with playing. The fans will get behind the team as long as the team play with the energy the fans want to see and that is what everyone inside is pushing for.

“Naturally we were hugely frustrated and disappointed by the weekend, it wasn’t what any of us wanted. We can’t dwell on it. We have a really important game tomorrow night, a different competition.

“We can deal with the league again on Saturday when we face Livingston but there is a lot of frustration in the air. I think the game can’t come around quick enough for the players, the staff and the fans as well. It is an important game. We trust the fans will be right behind the team at Ibrox and it is important that we play well on the night.

“We know how important the fans are, and they know it also. They showed at the weekend what they bring to the club and it’s important the players on the pitch match that – together that is what makes our club special.”

Beale confirmed left-back Ridvan Yilmaz remains out while defender Ben Davies is also on the sidelines but he is not in the European squad. If Rangers get past Servette, who beat Belgian side Genk on penalties in the previous qualifier after playing most of the evening with 10 men, they will face PSV Eindhoven or Sturm Graz.

Beale said: “The games at this level are always tough – we are not looking any further than this game right now and making sure we get a positive result. I watched Servette last week against Genk and the mentality they showed was outstanding.

“We know we have a tough opponent and we are not looking any further than this game. To qualify financially for the club will be very good, that’s obvious and that is our aim right now. We can’t look further than tomorrow night to make sure we get a positive result.”