Michael Beale confirms Rangers transfer interest in Belgium Under-21 star

Rangers manager Michael Beale has confirmed that Standard Liege midfielder Nicolas Raskin is on his transfer radar.

The 21-year-old, who has six Belgium Under-21 caps, has been linked with the Ibrox side in recent days amid claims of a fall-out with ex-Celtic boss Ronny Deila, who is now in charge of the Belgian side following a spell with New York City in the MLS.

Raskin has reportedly been demoted to the reserves but Rangers boss Beale remains a fan of the player having encountered him during a Europa League clash at Ibrox during his previous spell as first-team coach under Steven Gerrard.

And he confirmed that the youngster is among his January transfer targets ahead of his contract expiring in the summer.

Rangers manager Michael Beale has declared an interest in Nicolas Raskin, pictured in action for Standard Liege in October. (Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Beale said: "Another good player to be fair. A player I remember a lot from the time we played Standard Liège.

"He missed the first game against Rangers the night Kemar Roofe scored that amazing goal if you remember but he played in the second leg and is a player I'm aware of, very good player, that's obviously out of contract in the summer and is attracting a lot of attention.

