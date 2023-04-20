All Sections
Michael Beale clarifies Rome trip picture dates after Rangers rumour mill goes into overdrive

Rangers manager Michael Beale has clarified exactly when he took a trip to Rome after pictures on his Instagram account sent the Ibrox rumour mill into overdrive.

By Mark Atkinson
Published 20th Apr 2023, 15:36 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 15:36 BST
Rangers manager Michael Beale spent some time in Rome.

Beale posted pictures of the Coliseum and other tourist attractions in the Italian capital on Thursday morning, which prompted many Rangers supporters to speculate as to whether he was in Rome for transfer business. Following the departure of sporting director Ross Wilson to Nottingham Forest last week, Beale has assumed in the interim full transfer duties and therefore flying visit got tongues wagging. However, a further post from the 44-year-old Englishman set the record straight, saying: "A 1st visit to Rome last weekend. Amazing history and buildings."

Rangers, who are in cinch Premiership action on Sunday when they travel to Pittodrie to face Aberdeen, are expected to be active in the summer transfer window. Beale is set to undergo a massive revamp of his squad, with a number of current players out of contract.

