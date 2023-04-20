Michael Beale clarifies Rome trip picture dates after Rangers rumour mill goes into overdrive

Beale posted pictures of the Coliseum and other tourist attractions in the Italian capital on Thursday morning, which prompted many Rangers supporters to speculate as to whether he was in Rome for transfer business. Following the departure of sporting director Ross Wilson to Nottingham Forest last week, Beale has assumed in the interim full transfer duties and therefore flying visit got tongues wagging. However, a further post from the 44-year-old Englishman set the record straight, saying: "A 1st visit to Rome last weekend. Amazing history and buildings."