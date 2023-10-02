Michael Beale breaks silence after Rangers sacking and makes Steven Davis urge ahead of upcoming matches

Michael Beale has wished Rangers all the best following his sacking as manager of the Ibrox club.

Beale’s contract, along with those of his backroom staff, was terminated on Sunday night in the wake of a damaging 3-1 home defeat by Aberdeen 24 hours earlier that leaves the team seven points behind leaders and title rivals Celtic just seven matches into the Premiership season.

The 43-year-old Englishman replaced Giovanni van Bronckhorst in late November last year and has paid the price for a poor start to the domestic season despite remodelling his team with nine new signings over the summer. Beale was part of Steven Gerrard’s successful management team and has made no secret of his love for the club. Despite his departure, he took to social media to thank all at Ibrox and the supporters and wished caretaker manager Steven Davis all the best ahead of the upcoming matches.

“Thank you Rangers to everyone behind the scenes at the training ground and Ibrox, to the board, staff, fans and all the players,” wrote Beale. “I will always follow and support the club from afar and wish you every success. Now is the time for everyone to unite fully behind Steven Davis and the team in the coming games. There is still so much to play for this season and I have a strong belief in this group of players. Thank you and good luck.”

