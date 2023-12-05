Michael Beale and current Rangers coach among frontrunners for English managerial vacancy

Michael Beale, who was sacked by Rangers in October, is among the early favourites for the Sunderland job. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Michael Beale has emerged as an early frontrunner for the managerial vacancy at Sunderland following the departure of Tony Mowbray.

Former Celtic and Hibs boss Mowbray was sacked by the English Championship side on Monday amid reports of a behind-the-scenes disagreement with the board of directors.

The Black Cats have won just two of their past nine league games and have slipped to ninth, having made the play-offs last season under Mowbray following his appointment in August 2022.

Beale, who was sacked by Rangers in October after 10 months in charge on the back of a poor start to the season, has been installed as one of the favourites to take over at the Stadium of Light.

The 43-year-old Englishman is rated 10/1 for the Sunderland job with https://sportslens.com/uk/, behind 5/1 favourite John Eustace, the recently deposed Birmingham City manager, and Kevin Muscat, the former Rangers defender and present manager of Yokohama F Marinos who was interviewed for the Ibrox job prior to the appointment of Philippe Clement, and who is listed at 8/1.

Alex Rae, a celebrated figure at Sunderland following five successful years as a player, and currently Rangers' assistant coach, is also in the fray, standing at 14/1 odds for the role. Rae was appointed to the Ibrox coaching staff under interim manager Steven Davis following the sacking of Beale and has been retained under Clement.