Michael Beale admits to Rangers frustration and addresses Ridvan Yilmaz and Harry Souttar rumours

While pleased with some aspects of Rangers’ 2-1 victory over Servette at Ibrox, manager Michael Beale admitted to frustration at not taking a greater advantage to Geneva next week for the second leg of this Champions League third qualifying round tie.

Rangers raced into a 2-0 lead by the 15-minute mark thanks to goals from James Tavernier and Cyriel Dessers, but went on to miss some further good opportunities before Servette netted a penalty just before half time. The Swiss then had a player sent off on the hour-mark but Rangers were unable to capitalise on their numerical advantage and will only take a slender advantage to the shores of Lac Leman on Tuesday.

“We started really really well and I thought the energy from the team was really good in and out of possession,” said Beale. “The desire shown by Nico [Raskin] and Todd [Cantwell] before the first goal to go chase a couple of lost causes was fantastic. I felt Borna Barisic had a good night and put some great crosses in. Playing with the two No.9s gives you that opportunity that we got when Danilo went across the first post and Cyriel scores.

"At that moment we were in a great place. But after that I thought we were wasteful. Then comes the VAR decision for the penalty. I thought it was harsh but that’s the ruling. The second half, their keeper made a fantastic save from Sam and Cyriel and we had other moments again where we were wasteful on a night when we played well in my opinion for a long period of time.”

When asked if the result was frustrating, Beale continued: “What it does is keep our whits about us. We know it will be difficult going to Geneva. It’s going to be a full house and we’ll see a different game like we always do in Europe. I’ll never knock a win in European competition because I know they’re so difficult to come by.

"But as a team, we do a lot of good things and create enormous opportunities and we have to be more decisive. I’ll give our forwards [a break] at the moment because they’re new coming into the club and it’s early in the season. But if we keep creating chances like that then we have to take them if we’re to put teams away.

“The keeper makes two fantastic saves. If we come in here and score those two we’re really happy. So there’s a frustration but it’s not for a want of having the right moments. There’s a lot of frustration but we have to leave that. We won, we go there next week and we’ll have to be at our best.”

Beale also commented on stories suggesting that defender Ridvan Yilmaz could leave the club imminently and that Rangers are interested in Leicester City centre-half Harry Souttar, whose brother John plays for the club.