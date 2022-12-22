Rangers manager Michael Beale has intimated that a significant revamp of his squad through incoming transfers will require to wait until the summer.

The state of flux over the talent at his disposal created by extensive injury problems - Beale deprived of up to 10 players currently - and inability to move next month for targets already identified is likely to see the club largely keep their powder dry in the window that will open in just over a week.

“Some players coming back will be like new signings,” said the Ibrox manager. “I am not saying there won’t be anything in January, I am just not going to commit to it because I don’t know what is available in the market. I have one or two players in my mind that we wouldn’t be able to get in January I think would make us stronger in the future. We have to get to the end of the season first, and I realise nothing is guaranteed in the game. I think we will look at one or two and the next ten days or two weeks might make our mind up one way or the other.

“Having players fit and well and performing, all of a sudden the squad looks a lot stronger. [Soon to return] [Kemar] Roofe [Ianis] Hagi and [Tom] Lawrence are all starters at Rangers…and then what do you do with [Malik] Tillman, [Ryan] Kent, [Alfredo] Morelos, [Fashion] Sakala and [Scott] Arfield? And I haven’t even mentioned Antonio Colak. Let’s get to that position first because then we will be able to navigate these periods a lot better. We have six points from six, so let’s see how we go.

Rangers manager Michael Beale says Rangers may wait until the summer to make serious transfer moves. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

