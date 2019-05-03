Mexer to Rangers? Rennes defender linked with Ibrox switch

Rangers have been credited with an interest in Rennes defender Mexer, according to reports in France.

Steven Gerrard was in Rennes earlier this week,and L’Equipe believes the Light Blues boss has an eye on the 30-year-old centre-back, who is available on a free in the summer.

Mexer wheels away after scoring for Rennes against Paris Saint-Germain in the French cup final. Picture: AFP/Getty Images

Mexer scored the equaliser as Rennes shocked Paris Saint-Germain to win the Coupe de France last Saturday.

The Breton outfit then drew 2-2 with Monaco on Wednesday night, with Mexer playing the full 90 minutes as Colombian striker Falcao scored twice to cancel out Adrien Hunou’s quickfire double that had given the home side a 2-0 lead after just nine minutes.

Gerrard is on the lookout for defensive reinforcements, with Joe Worrall returning to parent club Nottingham Forest at the end of his loan deal and veteran Northern Ireland centre-back Gareth McAuley likely to leave the club at the end of his deal.

The Mozambique international, born Edson André Sitoe, has played 140 games for Les Rouges et Noirs, scoring eight goals, and has more than 40 caps for his country.