Meet the Dundee-born footballer who is tearing up Ligue 2 in France - and has just been handed a bumper new deal by Lens

One of French football's hottest talents has been handed a new, bumper four-year deal with Lens - and highly-rated midfielder Charles Boli was born in DUNDEE.





The 21-year-old has been tipped as one of the emerging talents in France and plays for the Ligue 2 title challengers, who are expected to win promotion this season.

Boli's father Roger - who had a spell in Scotland - playing for Lens against Nantes in 1993/94

Lens have just extended his contract for another four years with interested parties hovering about, after Boli made his first team breakthrough this term.

He's the son of former Dundee United flop Roger Boli, who made five appearances for United under Tommy McLean in 1998.

Charles was born during the family's brief stay in Tayside and is eligible to play for Scotland, France and Ivory Coast.

He is also the nephew of former Rangers defender Basile Boli.

Boli was delighted to sign a new deal with Lens, saying: "I am very happy to extend my contract with a club who are in my heart.

"It's another step in my career. I've come through the Academy here and I hope to continue making a big impression here.

"I feel it's been a good season for me and I'm determined to make the second half of the season one of celebration because we are all convinced we will win promotion to Ligue 1."