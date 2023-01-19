Rangers star Ryan Kent has claimed his contract situation is no “distraction” despite there being just over four months left on his deal at Ibrox.

The 26-year-old netted his third goal of the season on Wednesday night as he helped Michael Beale’s men come from behind to defeat Kilmarnock at Rugby Park. Speculation has surrounded his future with the player free to discuss with other clubs over a pre-agreement.

Kent has been given a new lease of life under Beale who has worked with previously and addressed his contract situation when speaking with Sky Sports after the 3-2 win.

"No (discussions over a new deal) as of yet, I'm just concentrating on the remainder of this season and I'll sit down with the manager and discuss my future,” he said. "It's not a distraction for myself. Maybe for people discussing it on the outside it may seem that way but I'll just be concentrating on my game and I have full trust in the manager to keep backing me to play. The manager has been key in my career since I was a young lad and the trust is reciprocated."

Beale is keen to keep both Kent and Alfredo Morelos, the Colombian is in the same boat as his colleague.

“We are certainly not resigned to them just going,” he said. “We have had a heavy schedule and we need to find a break to have a conversation. This is a situation I inherited and I get on with the boys very well.

“They have to give their opinion on where they see themselves. There is a lot to be discussed I would say.”