Mansfield eyeing Rangers fringe players after invitation from Steven Gerrard

Mansfield Town are looking at a number of Rangers fringe players after being invited to doing so by Steven Gerrard.

The two sides met each other in a friendly last week with Gerrard's side running out 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Sheyi Ojo and Greg Docherty.

Mansfield chairman John Radford has since revealed that he spoke with Gerrard after the match.

The Rangers manager took the opportunity to mention a number of fringe stars who may be available for a loan deal if the League Two side could get a deal done.

Radford told the Mansfield Chad: “We had a good chat afterwards - you never know.

“There are always opportunities for a club like ours to get a little bit of help from clubs higher up the football pyramid.

“We are all part of the football family and Gerrard has named a few of his players he’d like us to have a look at, so we are looking.”