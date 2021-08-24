Malmo reinforce a missed Champions League opportunity for Rangers in Bulgaria

Malmo's head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson shouts instructions at his team in Bulgaria.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s men overcame Ludogorets Razgrad 3-2 on aggregate to progress past the qualification phase.

They lost 2-1 in Bulgaria on Tuesday night, but due to a 2-0 win in Sweden last week have booked their place in the lucrative next phase of the competition.

Veljko Birmancevic, who scored against Rangers in Sweden, scored the crucial goal in Razgrad to see Malmo through.

Elsewhere in the Champions League play-off round, Portuguese outfit Benfica survived a second-half onslaught in Eindhoven to edge past PSV.

Defending a 2-1 lead from the first leg, Benfica ground out a 0-0 draw despite playing more than 60 minutes with ten men.