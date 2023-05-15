Malik Tillman reveals when Rangers talks over permanent transfer will take place, Bayern Munch situation

The on loan Bayern Munich star picked up PFA Scotland's Young Player of the Year award for his exploits at Ibrox this season. The 20-year-old arrived at Rangers on a season-long loan from the German giants with an option in the deal for Rangers to make the move permanent. He had scored 12 and assisted five in 43 appearances prior to a season-ending injury in the Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Celtic.

Michael Beale confirmed after the injury that the club would “park the conversation” regarding his future “until the middle of May” but that Rangers and Bayern “have been talking back and forth and there's agreements between them”.

Revealing his pride and delight at winning the award, Tillman told Sky Sports that extending his stay with Rangers is currently “50-50” and that he will speak with Beale this week.

Malik Tillman has confirmed Rangers talks over new deal. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)