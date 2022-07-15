Malik Tillman: Rangers sign Bayern Munich starlet - deal details, fee, 'exclusive option' built in

Malik Tilman committed his allegiance to the US despite playing for Germany at youth level.

The 20-year-old US internationalist becomes Rangers’ fifth signing of the season, joining John Souttar, Tom Lawrence, Rabbi Matondo and Antonio Colak through the entrance door at Ibrox.

Rangers have an option-to-buy clause inserted into their deal with German giants and is expected to fill the void left by Joe Aribo, who was sold to Southampton a week ago.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am very pleased to welcome Malik to our squad ahead of the 2022/23 season,” said Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

"He is an exciting young talent who will further add to our attacking options and myself and the coaching staff are looking forward to working with him.”

Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson revealed that Tillman had other options on the table, revealing: “We are pleased that amongst his many options Malik has chosen to become a Rangers player.

“He’s a talented young man, one that we have been working on for a number of weeks. Not only are we pleased to welcome Malik for the season ahead we have also secured an exclusive option to buy with Bayern Munich.

“We thank Bayern for their cooperation across all of our discussions.”

Tillman added: “I am really excited to sign for Rangers and I’m looking forward to getting started.