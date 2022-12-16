Malik Tillman addresses his Rangers future as Bayern Munich loanee presents Ibrox board with acid test

Malik Tillman is confident he can make the pivotal next step in his career at Rangers following Michael Beale’s assertion that he is desperate to buy the player from Bayern Munich.

It could be the first acid test of the Ibrox board’s willingness to back Beale with funds. Rangers have an option to buy the 20-year-old at the end of his season-long loan and Beale has already stressed that it would be foolish not to take advantage of that clause.

The new manager made this point last weekend following Tillman’s brace in the 3-0 friendly win over Bayer Leverkusen. Beale also compared Tillman, who despite playing for the United States grew up in Germany, to legendary German midfielder Michael Ballack.

Tillman’s performance in Thursday night’s 3-2 win over Hibs, when the midfielder played a part in all three of his side’s goals, has redoubled Beale’s determination to make the deal permanent.

Malik Tillman celebrates with Alfredo Morelos after setting up his Rangers team-mate for the winning goal against Hibs on Thursday. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Tillman has himself now voiced a desire to stay longer at Ibrox. Asked after the Hibs game if he considered Rangers to be a club where he could continue to unlock his potential, he said: “I think so, yes.”

He added that he had fallen in love with the Ibrox club since his summer arrival despite the team having endured some trying times, which led to Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s departure last month. Tillman has scored four times in 24 appearances and has been left out of the side on occasion as he took time to adapt to the Scottish game.

“I think there have been some ups and downs but as I said before, I always try and give my best and keep improving the whole time,” said Tillman. “I came here to play as many games as I can. I love the club and everything around it, so we will see what will happen in the summer.”

One of the few players at the club not to have worked with Beale previously at Rangers, he has been impressed by the new manager’s impact.

“First of all I think we had some good games with Gio as well, but obviously the last couple of weeks were a bit disappointing for all of us so we now have Michael on our side and I think everything is more lively in training, the intensity is higher than before,” said Tillman. “And everyone in the team is trying to give the best they can and try to win every game.”

He was flattered by the Ballack comparison. However, underlining just how young Tillman still is, he had to look up at some footage on Youtube to understand why Beale made the remark.

Tillman was born in Nuremberg on 28 May 2002, just a few days before Germany began their Ballack-inspired run to the final of the World Cup final that summer. The skipper scored the winner in the semi-final against South Korea but was suspended for the final, which Germany lost 2-0 to Brazil. Ballack, now 46, retired as long ago as 2012 – when Tillman was just 10.

“To be fair, I think Michael Ballack played at a time when I didn’t really realise who he was or how good he was,” said Tillman. “But obviously I know he is a German legend. I saw some clips but, to be honest, I did not realise just how good he was.

