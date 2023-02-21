Major Rangers injury blow as Michael Beale reveals likely team to face Celtic in Viaplay Cup final

Rangers manager Michael Beale is preparing to be without a quartet of key midfielders for Sunday's Viaplay Cup final against Celtic.

Malik Tillman, Ryan Jack, Scott Arfield and John Lundstram all look set to miss out on the showpiece Hampden clash after sitting out the 3-0 win over Livingston at the weekend. Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Beale revealed that none of the injured stars have returned to training as yet and that his team for the final is likely to be similar to the one that started at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

"No real positive news right now," Beale said. "None of the boys returned to training today. We know we have a long injury list. We've had it for the time I've been back here and prior to me coming back. The team you saw at the weekend will be very close to the type of team we put out for this cup final - and it performed well.

"If we get one or two additions back that will be a bonus but I'm not counting on it right now."

Malik Tillman is among four injured Rangers midfielders struggling to make the Viaplay Cup final against Celtic. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The possible absence of Tillman due to a hamstring strain is a particular blow for Rangers with the on-loan Bayern Munich midfielder having been in superb form of late, scoring in three successive wins over Hearts, Ross County and Partick Thistle.

Asked whether he might be prepared to gamble on his players' fitness, Beale replied: “Only if I thought they were able to get through it. It's a final. We live in a fantasy world if we think players lace their boots up every week in a fantastic physical condition.