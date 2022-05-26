Lowland League ready to scrap Colts teams after Celtic, Hearts and Rangers 'ultimatum'

The Scottish Premiership's top three submitted applications to join the fifth tier for the 2022/23 campaign after clubs in the division agreed for the addition of two guest teams for the second season running.

However, in a fresh twist, the Daily Mail reports the Lowland League are ready to scrap the experiment entirely following demands regarding the three teams’ admission.

Celtic and Rangers operated B sides in the Lowland League this season. Neither could win promotion into the SPFL and the same rule applies for next season.

With Hearts also applying to be part of the league for the upcoming campaign it was put to the Lowland League clubs to increase the division to 19 teams. Such a proposal was shot down by 13 to 3 and a decision is scheduled to be made early next month on which two will be admitted.

According to the Daily Mail reports Premiership clubs have told the Lowland League that it may be a matter of all three or none at all. An ultimatum which hasn't gone down well.

Teams in the Lowland League are ready to scrap the Colts admission entirely and revert to a 16-team division.

The Colts idea has been a controversial one with fans wary that it could pave the way for their admission into the SPFL.

Celtic and Rangers' involvement in the Lowland League is in doubt. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)