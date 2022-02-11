Dwight Lodeweges: Rangers snub explained - 'wonderful, but I couldn't do that'

Van Bronckhorst was appointed back in November as Steven Gerrard’s successor and quickly set about creating his own backroom team, with countrymen Roy Maakay, Dave Vos, Arno Philips and Yori Bosschaart making the move to Glasgow with him.

However, it has emerged that Lodeweges was also due to be part of the coaching set-up at Rangers, only to turn down the move due to personal reasons.

"I could go with Giovanni van Bronckhorst to Rangers,” Lodeweges told Dutch media outlet VP. "That would be wonderful, of course, but I couldn't do that."

Dwight Lodeweges has years of coaching experience - including with the Dutch national team.

It is reported that Lodeweges’ wife suffered a recent accident and he needed to stay at home with her.