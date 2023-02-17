Livingston v Rangers - why you can't watch live in the UK, team news, kick-off time, highlights

Rangers go in search of their ninth successive win when they head to the Tony Macaroni Arena to face Livingston.

Since Michael Beale took over from Giovanni van Bronckhorst the Ibrox side have embarked on a 13 game unbeaten run. It extends to 15 if you take into account the Dutchman’s final two matches in charge.

Livi have caused Rangers problems so far this season, getting a point at Ibrox and taking the lead in the opening game of the season. David Martindale’s men are on course for a European spot and currently sit fourth one, two and three points ahead of Hibs, St Mirren and Aberdeen respectively.

Match details

Who: Livingston v Rangers

What: Scottish Premiership, match day 26

Where: Tony Macaroni Arena, Livingston

When: Saturday, February 17. Kick-off 3pm

Rangers fans at the last meeting with Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Referee: Don Robertson

How to watch

The game has not been selected for live coverage by Sky Sports. As part of the new TV contract, clubs are allowed to broadcast up to five home league games live on PPV. However, Livingston are unable to do so due to the blackout which currently exists in the UK between 2.45pm and 5.15pm for Saturday fixtures during the season. Highlights will be shown on Sportscene on BBC Scotland from 7.30pm and then repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.50 after Match of the Day.

Last meeting

Rangers had to rely on an injury-time strike by John Lundstram to rescue a point at home to ten-man Livi who had taken a first-half lead through Joel Nouble but then had Morgan Boyes sent off with 12 minutes remaining. The last meeting in West Lothian saw Rangers come from behind in the final 18 minutes after Nouble had given Livi an early lead.

Team news

Livingston will be without Jamie Brandon and Tom Parkes but Bruce Anderson is expected to be fit after picking up a thigh issue.