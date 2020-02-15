Livingston chief hits out at SPFL over 'extremely strange decision' regarding rearranged Rangers match

​The SPFL have been accused of disregarding their own protocols in agreeing to Rangers’ request to play Livingston at Ibrox this afternoon - only 24 hours after the clubs’ scheduled meeting was postponed as the result of a waterlogged pitch.







The game was one of two in the Premiership that fell victim to Storm Dennis, with Motherwell’s hosting of St Mirren the other. Both matches were subject to 12.30pm pitch inspections, and while no date was set for the rearranged Fir Park encounter, word quickly filtered through that Rangers had petitioned they could stage their meeting with Livingston one day later.

In such circumstances, both clubs normally approve such a change in cooperation with the SPFL, but the West Lothian club made plain the new date was imposed on them, with Livingston Supporter Liaison Officer (SLO) Derek White calling the move an “extremely strange decision.”

He went on: "Called off on Saturday for a waterlogged pitch, but re-scheduled for Sunday when all that is forecast is more rain? We even suggested Monday evening to give more time for pitch repairs and to allow for supporters to make arrangements, but hey ho."

The club themselves had earlier released a statement confirming they had wanted the game to be played on Monday. "As a club, we tried to rearrange for Monday night to allow the weather to pass and fans to make alternative arrangements but, ultimately, the decision was made by the SPFL," it read.



'UEFA approach'



It is understood that the SPFL have pushed what they have presented as the UEFA approach - European ties that fall victim to the weather played the next day - because of their concerns over a fixture backlog building up around Steven Gerrard’s men.

Their Europa League last 32 ties against Braga - the Thursday first leg ruling out Livingston’s desire for a Monday evening rearrangment - has thus far prevented any date being set for a home league game against St Johnstone that was knocked out because of the League Cup semi-finals in November.

Should Rangers overcome the Portuguese side, there will be no midweek to slot in the visit of St Johnstone this side of the UEFA Nations League international break at the end of March.

The SPFL are mindful of the fixture chaos that ensued from Rangers run to the UEFA Cup final in 2008 that coincided with a postponement request, a fixture lost to the weather and replays in the Scottish Cup.

A similar scenario could yet develop if Rangers reach the Europa League quarter-finals, and are taken to a replay by Hearts in their Scottish Cup quarter-final. Ensuring that Livingston’s trip to Govan is added to any outstanding fixtures that may develop for Rangers.

For their part, it would surely have entered the thinking of those at Ibrox that, by tomorrow afternoon, they face the prospect of finding themselves 13 points adrift of Celtic at the top of the Premiership table - the Scottish champions having the opportunity to extend their lead in their lunchtime encounter at Aberdeen.



Motherwell 'tried everything possible'



Meanwhile, Motherwell had no quibble with the decision made to postpone their game at home to St Mirren yesterday, even as chief executive Alan Burrows expressed his exasperation over a rare Fir Park call-off.

“We tried everything possible to get the game on,” Burrows said. “Unfortunately we have suffered from exceptional rainfall throughout the week, and in particular overnight into Saturday, which has continued right through into the day. That rainfall is also forecast to continue throughout the time the match was due to be paid.

“This is the first postponement we have suffered due to the pitch in over five years. Our groundsman and his staff do an incredible job and have done everything within their power to try and mitigate the need for this match to be called off.”