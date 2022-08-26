Klopp, whose side have also been drawn alongside Ajax and Napoli in a tough-looking section, was impressed with Rangers’ run to last season’s Europa League final. "Rangers are a new opponent for us but we know them, too,” Klopp told Liverpool’s website last night. “Their story over the last few years has been really interesting and they did really, really well to qualify for the group stage, given the teams they were up against in the qualifying matches. "We also know a couple of their players well. Ryan Kent has had a great development since moving to Scotland and Ben Davies is just starting out on his journey with Rangers, so it will be good to come up against them.” Liverpool fell at the final hurdle in last season’s Champions League, losing 1-0 against Real Madrid in the final in Paris. Klopp is excited about having another go. "The only certainty right now is that all of the six games will be incredibly competitive and really intense," he added following the group-stage draw in Istanbul, Turkey, where this season’s final will take place. “I'm excited about it. It is a proper football group and, like I said, a proper challenge. "All of the clubs have quality, they all have pedigree and I would say they all have a chance. The good thing is that we do also, so it makes sense for us to look forward to the challenge and give it a try. "We did not ask for any favours and we have not been given any but this is not a competition where you can look for easy ways through because the standard is always unbelievably high. "The difference this year is that the group stage will be shorter than usual, so we will have to be ready not just for the quality of the opposition but also for the different demands and rhythms." Klopp continued: "We will not have to look too hard to find information about our opponents. It was only a couple of years back that we played two tough matches against Ajax and we get drawn against Napoli pretty regularly, so we know quite a bit about both of them.”