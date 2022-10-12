Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaks out on 'freak' Rangers result: 'Meeting us at the wrong moment is not cool'

The Anfield manager seemed as surprised as anyone as his side ran the hosts ragged in a stunning second half. Liverpool scored six times, including a five-minute hat-trick from Mo Salah, having gone in on level terms at half-time in the Champions League Group A fixture.

Scott Arfield had given Rangers a deserved lead after 17 minutes but Roberto Firmino equalised seven minutes later and things started to go very wrong for the hosts when defender Connor Goldson was taken off just before half-time. Klopp said the first-half had prepared the way for the second-half onslaught, which has equalled Rangers’ worst-ever defeat.

The Liverpool manager was asked about silencing Ibrox. “It was not that quickly but after we did that, the difference was massive,” he said. “All football stadiums are like this. Last night someone told me the atmosphere is always the same at Ibrox – clearly that is not the case, but that is normal.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp salutes the fans after defeating Rangers 7-1 at Ibrox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In these moments it is very important to calm the atmosphere down, but that is only possible through football. I am happy the boys did that.

“That’s why I am most pleased. Of course, I am happy we scored seven goals, but we did not come here to score seven goals.

“We could have won 2-1 and I would be over the moon as well. Obviously, it was very hard for Rangers to defend against us in these moments. You will probably write tomorrow about a complete breakdown but it was not like that. We were just on it. Meeting us at the wrong moment is not cool.

“All the boys who started tonight played really well,” he added. “I can’t think of one player who did not have a good game. And if you can change like we did tonight and the boys (substitutes) are ready to come on and contribute, things like this can happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad