'Liked by many clubs in Europe' - Rangers boss gives Glen Kamara transfer update as £4m star linked

The Finnish international has been linked with a move to Turkish giants Galatasaray in recent days.

Rangers have already sold Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey to Southampton and Ajax respectively, in deals which could rake in over £30million in transfer fees.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kamara’s current deal at Ibrox runs until 2025 and Van Bronckhorst is keen for the 26-year-old to remain at the club for the short, medium and long-term.

"No, well we know we have a squad who are liked by many clubs in Europe,” he said after Tuesday night’s friendly win over West Ham United.

"If you see today, you saw Glen playing really well.

"I am really happy with Glen and hopefully he will stay a Rangers player for many years."

Meanwhile, Rangers have been linked with a move for Besiktas left-back Ridvan Yilmaz.

Glen Kamara has been linked with a move away from Rangers. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The Turkish international was a regular for the club last season as they finished a disappointing sixth.

According to the Daily Mail, the 21-year-old is an Ibrox target as the club look to strengthen their defensive options.

Bassey’s exit saw the arrival of Ben Davies, who can play left-back and centre-back, for £4million from Liverpool.