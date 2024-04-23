Leon Balogun still in dark on Rangers future as he opens up on filling Connor Goldson's boots

Leon Balogun continues to be Rangers’ Mr Dependable, always ready to step in at a time of need.

Floored by a flu-like bug in the build-up to his team’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Hearts, the 35-year-old defender recovered just in time for last weekend’s match. Rangers needed him. With Connor Goldson showing signs of wear and tear himself, manager Philippe Clement wanted to freshen up his centre-halves against one of the most dangerous and prolific forwards in the country in Lawrence Shankand. The plan worked. Alongside John Souttar, Balogun made sure Shankland did not get a sniff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Balogun’s last start had come way back in January against Hibs, his route to the first team blocked by Goldson and Souttar’s burgeoning partnership. However, cracks had been beginning to appear in Rangers’ defence. Three goals conceded at Ross County in a potentially damaging defeat for their Premiership aspirations were stark evidence of that, in particular with Goldson, who Clement was keen to take out of the firing line. Balogun has proven a dab hand throughout his whole time at stepping in seamlessly.

Leon Balogun's contract at Rangers expires at the end of the season.

It is why he may just have a chance when it comes to contract renewals. He is one of a clutch of players whose deals at Ibrox expire this summer. Balogun has been through this before, told he could leave just after Rangers won the Scottish Cup in 2022. The same could happen again after the May 25 showdown with Celtic. Decisions are expected imminently on the futures of Balogun, Ryan Jack, John Lundstram and Kemar Roofe. Balogun clearly likes it at Rangers, but says he is none the wiser as to what the future may hold.

"Not yet,” was the Nigerian’s response on whether talks have commenced on his future. Pressed if playing in such a high-stakes match as a semi-final can be viewed as a positive, he continued: “I hope so. I really don't know. I think those decisions will be made within the club within the next few weeks. I hope I get a notification a bit more timely than the last time around! I would like to think I can be quite positive, and touching on what you said about the manager, choosing me today, but I can't really tell you – I don't know yet."

Perhaps of more immediate concern is cementing a place in the starting XI for the final five league matches of the season and then the cup final. Balogun is one of those selfless individuals who puts the team first, though. “Obviously you always want to play, but for me, at this point, if you think back to October, and then think about the situation we are in now, you would have signed for it,” he mused. “Even if you look at the past week, we could have put ourselves in a better position, but for me it is about being strong as a team. Whether that is me, Ben Davies, Connor Goldson starting, for me at the end of the day it is about what we want to do for the club. We serve at the end of the day and we have a big challenge there in front of us and it takes everyone. If it is me I'll be happy. I think I've proven enough during my spell here that I am a team player.”

As is Goldson, the man he replaced against Hearts. A near-permanent fixture on the Rangers teamsheet, his absence at Hampden brought surprise. "He's brilliant,” said Balogun. “He always is, whether he is playing or not. In terms of shoe size, I almost make it up to him! But it's big boots to fill and I feel like a lot of the time, he doesn't always get the credit he deserves. He is always vital and in terms of his communication on and off the pitch, his presence, it's not easy to replicate that. He encouraged everyone.”

Balogun kept the Hearts forward line in check during Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final against Hearts.

Rangers will need such camaraderie as the season nears its conclusion. Spirits had been low after dropping Premiership points against Ross County and Dundee, but with a full week’s preparations ahead of them before facing St Mirren, Clement has the chance to rejuvenate his squad. They trail leaders and reigning champions Celtic by three points with an inferior goal difference by five. The final Old Firm game of the season in the league takes place on May 11.

“I think it was very important for us,” Balogun said of beating Hearts. “You can kind of see it was a statement because if you have two games that we had last week, it feels like it's been two/three weeks when we've just been training. It happened within one week and everything we had done before went out of the window. At least that's what it felt like, so it was very important for us to switch back on. The manager did very well this week to remind us of what we're really good at and what we've done despite not performing to our best.