Lee Wallace exit from Rangers confirmed by wife in emotional message

Lee Wallace will leave Rangers at the end of this month when his contract expires.

The left-back's wife Steph confirmed his time at the club has come to an end with a heartfelt post on social media where she thanked the fans for their support.

Lee Wallace will leave Rangers. Picture: SNS

It brings an end to Wallace's eight-year spell with Rangers after moving from Hearts in 2011.

He has made more than 250 appearances for the Ibrox side, helping them from League Two back into the Premiership.

It would have been more games if not for injury and off-field issues in the past two campaigns.

His wife said: "What an 8 years it's been - more highs and lows than we ever could have imagined. I could not be more proud of my husband and what he has achieved at Rangers. From the bottom and back to the top and Captaining such a huge club along the way, I know how much of an honour it has been for him.

"We have both met friends for life and have fond memories that will stay with us forever. The last two years haven't been the best due to injury and other issues but Lee has handled everything thrown at him with absolute class and dignity and shown himself to be a true professional. His strength and determination is admirable. Everyhting has been down to his love and passion for the club.

"We would both like to say a huge thank you to all the fans for the support along the way - no wording in a message can show the appreciation of the support and love we have felt.

"We wish the fans along with the team all the best going forward. We move on to our next chapter and excited to see what the future holds!"