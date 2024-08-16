What TV channel is Rangers v St Johnstone? How to watch, team news, referee, VAR

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier Sports Cup clash

Rangers will look to put their European disappointment behind them when they return to Hampden for a Premier Sports Cup last 16 showdown with St Johnstone.

Philippe Clement’s side crashed to a 2-0 defeat to Dynamo Kyiv at their temporary home on Tuesday, going down 3-1 on aggregate to exit the Champions League at the third qualifying round stage following a red card for Jefte early in the second half which the Rangers manager described as “the worst decision I have seen in more than 30 years of football".

Rangers will now drop into the Europa League, but for now attention returns to domestic matters and the bid to retain the only trophy the Ibrox side won last season. The League Cup holders are in need of a positive performance after a lacklustre start to the William Hill Premiership season that saw them follow a goalless draw at Hearts with an unconvincing 2-1 win over Motherwell.

St Johnstone, meanwhile, bounced back from their opening day defeat to Aberdeen in encouraging fashion with a 3-0 victory at Kilmarnock last weekend. Craig Levein’s side scraped into the knock-out stages of the cup despite suffering a shock group-stage defeat at League One Alloa.

Rangers v St Johnstone match details

The Premier Sports Cup last 16 match takes place at Hampden Park, Glasgow, on Saturday, August 17, 2024. Kick-off is 5.45pm.

Rangers v St Johnstone TV channel

The match will be shown live and exclusive on subscription channel Premier Sports 1 with coverage getting underway at 5.15pm. You can subscribe to Premier Sports for as little as £10.99 per month HERE.

Rangers v St Johnstone live stream

Subscribers can watch the match on the Premier Sports website or through the Premier Sports Player app.

Rangers v St Johnstone team news

Rangers have added Ridvan Yilmaz to the injury list after the left-back was stretchered off against Dynamo Kyiv in midweek. Philippe Clement is also without Oscar Cortes and Nicolas Raskin until September while Hamza Igamane continues to work on his fitness. Danilo could make his first appearance of the season after being left on the bench for the opening four domestic and European matches following his recovery from a serious knee injury.

St Johnstone will be without defender Sam McClelland and striker Uche Ikpeazu but David Keltjens has a chance of returning after missing the opening two games of the season.

Rangers v St Johnstone referee and VAR

Matthew MacDermid is the match referee with Greg Aitken on VAR duty.

