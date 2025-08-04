What channel is Rangers v Viktoria Plzen on? TV and live stream details for Champions League tie
Rangers are back in Champions League action on Tuesday when they take on Czech outfit Viktoria Plzen in the third qualifying round.
Russell Martin’s side progressed past Panathinaikos in the previous round, but started their Premiership campaign with a disappointing 1-1 draw away at Motherwell to kick off their domestic campaign.
Here are all the details ahead of the match:
Rangers v Viktoria Plzen match details
The Champions League third qualifying round first leg tie between Rangers and Viktoria Plzen takes place on Tuesday, August 5 at Ibrox Park, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.
Rangers v Viktoria Plzen TV channel
At the time of writing, no television company has selected the match for live broadcast.
Rangers v Viktoria Plzen live stream
At the time of writing, there is no official live stream planned. Residents outside of the UK and Ireland will be able to watch the match live on Rangers TV.
Rangers v Viktoria Plzen highlights
There are no planned highlights packages for the Champions League third qualifying round.
Rangers v Viktoria Plzen team news
Rangers head coach Russell Martin will be without midfielder Thelo Aasgaard and Hamza Igamane due to injury. New signings Mikey Moore and Oliver Antman could be involved if international clearance is received in time.
Viktoria Plzen midfielder Pavel Sulc has not travelled to Glasgow as he is in the closing stages of a £7.5 million move to French club Lyon.
An all-French refereeing team will be deployed at Ibrox. Clement Turpin will be in charge of proceedings and will be assisted by Erwan Finjean and Aurélien Berthomieu. Mathieu Vernice is the fourth official. Willy Delajod is the VAR and will be assisted by Nicolas Rainville.
