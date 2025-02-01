Full details ahead of Rangers’ match with Ross County at Ibrox

Rangers return to Premiership action after qualifying for the last 16 of the Europa League when they welcome Ross County to Ibrox.

Philippe Clement’s men will be hoping to keep up their winning run in the league, while Don Cowie’s Staggies are looking to pull away from the relegation places.

Here are all the details ahead of the match:

Rangers v Ross County match details

The William Hill Premiership match between Rangers and Ross County takes place on Sunday, February 2 at Ibrox Park, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Rangers v Ross County TV channel

Sky Sports and Premier Sports, the principal broadcast partners of the Premiership, have not chosen this match for live coverage.

Rangers v Ross County live stream

At the time of writing, neither club are showing the match on their respective in-house television platform.

Rangers v Ross County highlights

Sportscene will be screened on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm on Sunday and will then be repeated later that night on BBC One at 11.40pm.

Rangers v Ross County team news

Rangers could hand a debut to defender Rafael Fernandes, who has yet to appear since joining from Lille. Ridvan Yilmaz, Leon King, Leon Balogun, Dujon Sterling, Connor Barron, Oscar Cortes and Danilo are set to miss out due to injury.

Ross County will be without Michael Efete, Ryan Leak, Will Nightingale and Alex Samuel.