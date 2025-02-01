What channel is Rangers v Ross County on? TV, live stream and highlights details plus team news
Rangers return to Premiership action after qualifying for the last 16 of the Europa League when they welcome Ross County to Ibrox.
Philippe Clement’s men will be hoping to keep up their winning run in the league, while Don Cowie’s Staggies are looking to pull away from the relegation places.
Here are all the details ahead of the match:
Rangers v Ross County match details
The William Hill Premiership match between Rangers and Ross County takes place on Sunday, February 2 at Ibrox Park, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 3pm.
Rangers v Ross County TV channel
Sky Sports and Premier Sports, the principal broadcast partners of the Premiership, have not chosen this match for live coverage.
Rangers v Ross County live stream
At the time of writing, neither club are showing the match on their respective in-house television platform.
Rangers v Ross County highlights
Sportscene will be screened on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm on Sunday and will then be repeated later that night on BBC One at 11.40pm.
Rangers v Ross County team news
Rangers could hand a debut to defender Rafael Fernandes, who has yet to appear since joining from Lille. Ridvan Yilmaz, Leon King, Leon Balogun, Dujon Sterling, Connor Barron, Oscar Cortes and Danilo are set to miss out due to injury.
Ross County will be without Michael Efete, Ryan Leak, Will Nightingale and Alex Samuel.
Steven McLean will be in charge of proceedings at Ibrox and will be assisted by David Roome and Andy Milne. Andrew Dallas is the VAR.
