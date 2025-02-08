Full details for Rangers v Queen’s Park Scottish Cup tie at Ibrox

Rangers and Queen’s Park face each other in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup in an intriguing Glasgow derby tie.

Rangers are going well under manager Philippe Clement, having recently qualified for the last 16 of the Europa League, while Queen’s Park currently sit in mid-table in the Championship.

Here are all the details ahead of the match:

Rangers and Queen's Park face each other at Ibrox in the Scottish Cup fifth round. | SNS Group

Rangers v Queen’s Park match details

The Scottish Gas Men’s Scottish Cup fifth round match between Rangers v Queen’s Park takes place on Sunday, February 9 at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 3.30pm.

Rangers v Queen’s Park TV channel

Premier Sports have chosen this match for live coverage. It will be broadcast on their Premier Sports 2 channel, which is available on Sky and Virgin platforms.

Rangers v Queen’s Park live stream

Premier Sports will show the match on the Premier Player, which is available on its website and via its app.

Rangers v Queen’s Park highlights

The highlights of Sunday’s Scottish Cup matches will be shown on BBC One Scotland at 10.30pm on Sunday night.

Rangers striker Danilo has been recovering from a shoulder issue. | SNS Group

Rangers v Queen’s Park team news

Rangers’ Brazilian striker Danilo is set to return to training next week after a shoulder injury, while full-back Ridvan Yilmaz is also stepping up his recovery from injury. Defenders Dujon Sterling and Leon Balogun are still a week away from full fitness.

Queen’s Park could give a debut to midfielder Kyle Hurst, who signed last week on loan from Doncaster Rovers.