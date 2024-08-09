How to watch Rangers’ first Hampden home match

Ibrox Stadium will lie empty when Rangers kick off their first home match of the new William Hill Scottish Premiership season on Saturday.

Philippe Clement’s side will instead host Motherwell five miles away at Hampden Park as the national stadium becomes a temporary home for the Govan club for the next two months, and potentially longer.

Last season’s title runners-up have been forced to switch venues until the end of September at the earliest due to delays in the shipment of building materials for redevelopment work on the Copland Stand that was supposed to have been completed during the close season. It is an added complication that Rangers could do without as they look for a first victory of the campaign after a winless pre-season was followed by a stalemate against Hearts in last weekend’s league opener at Tynecastle and then a 1-1 draw away to Dynamo Kyiv in Poland in the Champions League third qualifying round in midweek.

Motherwell started their season with a goalless draw at home to Ross County last weekend and will be hoping to take advantage of an away game essentially being played at a neutral venue.

Rangers v Motherwell match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at Hampden Park, Glasgow on Saturday, August 10, 2024. Kick-off is 3pm.

Rangers v Motherwell TV channel

The match has not been selected for live TV coverage in the UK. Highlights will be shown on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm with the programme repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.40pm.

Rangers v Motherwell live stream

The match is not available to live stream in the UK and Ireland. International subscribers to Rangers TV outwith the UK and Ireland can watch the match live.

Rangers v Motherwell team news

Rangers will be without winger Oscar Cortes after the winger strained his knee against Hearts last weekend to join midfielder Nicolas Raskin on the injured list. New signings Vaclav Cerny and Jefte will be pushing to make their first starts after impressive contributions off the bench in the midweek Champions League draw away to Dynamo Kyiv. Another new arrival, defender Robin Propper, could make his debut following his move from FC Twente.

Motherwell have major injury concerns and could be without as many as eight players against Rangers on Saturday. Seven are definitely out and Lennon Miller is a doubt for after suffering a knock against Ross County. Shane Blaney and Ross Callachan have also been added to an injury list that includes Filip Stuparevic, Sam Nicholson, Harry Paton, Callum Slattery and John Koutroumbis. Stuart Kettlewell’s selection issues are further complicated by the fact that the likes of Paul McGinn and summer signings Steve Seddon and Tom Sparrow are yet to start a game this season following injuries.

Rangers v Motherwell referee and VAR

Kevin Clancy is the match referee with Steven McLean on VAR duty.

