Rangers and Motherwell will look to secure their place in next month’s Premier Sports Cup final when they lock horns at Hampden this weekend.

Holders Rangers, who won the trophy last year by beating Aberdeen 1-0, will be hoping to defend their trophy, although they come into this match under real pressure following a 2-1 defeat by the Dons in the Premiership, where they sit third.

Motherwell are only three points behind the Gers after they prepared for this last-four tie by overcoming Dundee United 2-1 at Tannadice during the week.

However, all thoughts of the league will be cast to one side as Rangers and Motherwell try to reach the Premier Sports Cup final.

Here are all the details:

Rangers v Motherwell match details

The Premier Sports Cup semi-final between Rangers and Motherwell takes place on Sunday, November 3 at Hampden Park, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Rangers v Motherwell TV channel

The match will be shown live and exclusive on subscription channel Premier Sports 1. Premier Sports is available in the UK on the Sky platform, channels 419 and 420, on Virgin as channels 551 and 552 and on Amazon Prime as an add on subscription.

Rangers v Motherwell live stream

Subscribers can watch the match live on the Premier Sports website or through the Premier Sports Player app..

Rangers v Motherwell highlights

There is no highlights package currently scheduled for Rangers v Motherwell.

Rangers v Motherwell team news

Motherwell defender Stephen O’Donnell will miss the game after limping off against Dundee United on Wednesday. Liam Gordon and Tony Watt return while Paul McGinn (thigh), Callum Slattery, Sam Nicholson (both knee), Harry Paton (ankle), Ross Callachan (hamstring) and Jack Vale (calf) are long-term absentees.

Vaclav Cerny is set to return to the Rangers squad after missing the midweek defeat at Aberdeen but fellow winger Ross McCausland is a doubt. Ridvan Yilmaz and Rabbi Matondo are back training and will be assessed while Oscar Cortes and Danilo are still working with the physios.