Full details ahead of Rangers’ Premiership match against Motherwell

Barry Ferguson will manage Rangers for the first time at Ibrox this weekend when Motherwell visit in the William Hill Premiership.

Ferguson took over in an interim capacity from Philippe Clement on Monday and will take his bow in front of the Ibrox faithful, just three days after presiding over a 4-2 success away at Kilmarnock.

He comes up against new Motherwell boss Michael Wimmer, who will be looking to build upon their midweek victory over Dundee.

Here are all the details ahead of the match:

Rangers v Motherwell match details

The William Hill Premiership match between Rangers and Motherwell takes place on Saturday, March 1 at Ibrox Park, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Rangers v Motherwell TV channel

Sky Sports and Premier Sports, the principal broadcast partners of the Premiership, have not chosen this match for live coverage.

Rangers v Motherwell live stream

Rangers TV will be screening the match live for overseas viewers, but there is no pay-per-view option in the United Kingdom.

Rangers v Motherwell highlights

Sportscene will be screened on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm on Saturday and will then be repeated at 11.40pm on BBC One.

Rangers v Motherwell team news

Rangers quartet John Souttar, Oscar Cortes, Leon Balogun and Dujon Sterling all returned to training this week. Neraysho Kasanwirjo remains out.

Apostolos Stamatelopoulos and Marvin Kaleta are pushing for returns for Motherwell. Shane Blaney, Sam Nicholson (both knee), Jack Vale (Achilles), Steve Seddon (ankle), Ross Callachan (hamstring), Paul McGinn (thigh), Zach Robinson (Achilles) and goalkeepers Archie Mair and Aston Oxborough (both hand) remain out.