How to watch Rangers v Lyon

Rangers will look to build on their impressive start in the Europa League when they host Lyon on Thursday.

Philippe Clement's side opened their campaign with an eye-catching 2-0 away win over Swedish champions Malmo last week and will now look to make it two wins from two in UEFA's second tier at home to the Ligue 1 side.

Lyon scraped into Europe last season by finishing sixth in the French top flight and they have struggled for consistency so far this term, languishing down in 11th place in the table with seven points from their opening six matches.

A 3-2 home defeat to 10-man Marseille on September 22 was a lowpoint but was followed by two positive results in the shape of a 2-0 win over Olympiacos in the Europa League and a 2-1 victory at Toulouse on Sunday thanks to Malick Fofana’s last gasp 95th-minute winner.

Rangers, meanwhile, have recovered well from their bruising 3-0 defeat at Celtic Park at the start of the month with four consecutive victories and clean sheets. They are also back at Ibrox after being forced to play their Champions League qualifier against Dynamo Kyiv at Hampden due to delayed works at their home stadium.

Rangers have enjoyed a strong home record in this competition in recent years, losing only one of their last ten Europa League games on home soil. Lyon, however, have been just as good away from home, losing just just one of their last ten Europa League games on the road.

The teams are no strangers to each other having met four times since 2007-08, when Rangers claimed a 3-0 victory on French soil in the Champions League group stages before Lyon reversed the scoreline in the return match at Ibrox. They were also drawn together in the Europa League in 2021-22 with Lyon winning 2-0 in Glasgow before the sides battled out a 1-1 draw in France.

Rangers v Lyon match details

The Europa League fixture takes place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, on Thursday, October 3, 2024. Kick-off is 8pm.

Rangers v Lyon TV channel

The match will be shown live on subscription channel TNT Sports 3 with coverage starting at 7.45pm.

Rangers v Lyon live stream

TNT Sport subscribers can stream the match live here and through the discovery+ app. Details on how to subscribe can be found here.

Rangers v Lyon team news

Mohamed Diomande is a doubt for Rangers after missing the weekend win over Hibs due to injury. Danilo, Ridvan Yilmaz, Rabbi Matondo and Oscar Cortes are all ruled out through injury.

The match officials have yet to be announced by UEFA.