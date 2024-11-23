How to watch Rangers v Dundee United

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s third versus fourth in the William Hill Premiership on Saturday as underperforming Rangers host high-flying Dundee United at Ibrox.

It has been a disappointing league campaign so far for Philippe Clement’s men who find themselves nine points behind Celtic and Aberdeen at the top of the table, and only three points ahead of United, who have played a game more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jim Goodwin’s side have exceeded expectations in their first year back in the top flight with 19 points from their opening 12 matches a healthy return for last season’s Championship title winners. Rangers, on the other hand, have lost three and drawn one of their opening 11 fixtures to leave themselves with a mountain to climb already to get back in the title race.

A narrow 1-0 win over Hearts prior to the international break, on the back of a positive 1-1 draw away at Olympiacos in the Europa League and a 2-1 win over Motherwell in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final allowed some pressure to ease on Clement, who had faced calls to be sacked after the 2-1 defeat to Aberdeen at Pittodrie on October 30.

Dundee United signed off for the international break with a 3-0 win over Ross County at Tannadice in their first match since manager Goodwin signed a new contract extension taking him to the summer of 2026. Their previous meeting with Rangers ended in a narrow 1-0 defeat at Tannadice on September 15 following Tom Lawrence’s early opener for the away side.

Rangers host Dundee United at Ibrox in the William Hill Premiership on Saturday. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Rangers v Dundee United match details

The William Hill Premiership fixture takes place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, on Saturday, November 23, 2024. Kick-off is 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers v Dundee United TV channel

The match has not been selected for live broadcast by either Sky Sports or Premier Sports, the principal broadcast partners of the SPFL. Highlights will be shown on Sportscene at 10.30pm on BBC One Scotland.

Rangers v Dundee United live stream

Rangers TV are showing the match live to viewers outside of the UK and Ireland. There is no live stream for viewers based in Scotland or the rest of Britain.

Rangers v Dundee United team news

Rangers will be missing Neraysho Kasanwirjo as he awaits the full diagnosis of a long-term knee injury. Ross McCausland has shaken off a foot injury and Ridvan Yilmaz is back but Rabbi Matondo is out with a minor knock. Oscar Cortes will be back training next week.

Dundee United striker Louis Moult is back fit but Ross Graham and Kristijan Trapanovski are still out with hamstring injuries and Craig Sibbald (groin) is also out.

Don Robertson is the match referee with Kevin Clancy on VAR duty.