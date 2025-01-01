What channel is Rangers v Celtic on? TV, live stream and highlights details plus team news
Rangers welcome Celtic to Ibrox for their first Premiership match of 2025 and the second Old Firm Premiership derby of the season.
Celtic arrive at Ibrox leading their arch rivals by 14 points at the summit of the league, with pressure increasing on Rangers manager Philippe Clement.
Here are all the details ahead of the match:
Rangers v Celtic match details
The William Hill Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic takes place on Thursday, January 2 at Ibrox, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 3pm.
Rangers v Celtic TV channel
Sky Sports have chosen this match for live coverage. It will be broadcast on their Main Event and Football channels
Rangers v Celtic live stream
Rangers TV will be screening the match live for overseas viewers.
Rangers v Celtic highlights
Sportscene will be screened on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.30pm on Thursday and will then be repeated in the early hours of Friday, January 3 at 12.10am on BBC One.
Rangers v Celtic team news
Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland will miss the Old Firm game against Celtic after being admitted to hospital with an internal bleed in his leg.
The 31-year-old is now recovering at home and will sit out the William Hill Premiership clash at Ibrox on Thursday.
Rangers skipper James Tavernier joins centre-back John Souttar (groin) and defender Neraysho Kasanwirjo (knee) on the sidelines after sustaining an injury against Motherwell. Leon Balogun has a very small chance of featuring while Tom Lawrence continues his return to fitness.
Celtic have a full squad other than injured winger James Forrest (foot).
Don Robertson will be in charge of proceedings at Ibrox and will be assisted by David Roome and Ross Macleod. Nick Walsh is the VAR and will be assisted back at Clydesdale House by Daniel McFarlane.
