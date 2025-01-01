Full details for second Old Firm league clash of season

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers welcome Celtic to Ibrox for their first Premiership match of 2025 and the second Old Firm Premiership derby of the season.

Celtic arrive at Ibrox leading their arch rivals by 14 points at the summit of the league, with pressure increasing on Rangers manager Philippe Clement.

Here are all the details ahead of the match:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers take on Celtic at Ibrox on January 2. | SNS Group

Rangers v Celtic match details

The William Hill Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic takes place on Thursday, January 2 at Ibrox, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Rangers v Celtic TV channel

Sky Sports have chosen this match for live coverage. It will be broadcast on their Main Event and Football channels

Rangers v Celtic live stream

Rangers TV will be screening the match live for overseas viewers.

Rangers v Celtic highlights

Sportscene will be screened on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.30pm on Thursday and will then be repeated in the early hours of Friday, January 3 at 12.10am on BBC One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ibrox plays host to the iconic Old Firm fixture. | SNS Group

Rangers v Celtic team news

Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland will miss the Old Firm game against Celtic after being admitted to hospital with an internal bleed in his leg.

The 31-year-old is now recovering at home and will sit out the William Hill Premiership clash at Ibrox on Thursday.

Rangers skipper James Tavernier joins centre-back John Souttar (groin) and defender Neraysho Kasanwirjo (knee) on the sidelines after sustaining an injury against Motherwell. Leon Balogun has a very small chance of featuring while Tom Lawrence continues his return to fitness.

Celtic have a full squad other than injured winger James Forrest (foot).