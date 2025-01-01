What channel is Rangers v Celtic on? TV, live stream and highlights details plus team news

Published 1st Jan 2025, 19:02 GMT
Full details for second Old Firm league clash of season

Rangers welcome Celtic to Ibrox for their first Premiership match of 2025 and the second Old Firm Premiership derby of the season.

Celtic arrive at Ibrox leading their arch rivals by 14 points at the summit of the league, with pressure increasing on Rangers manager Philippe Clement.

Here are all the details ahead of the match:

Rangers take on Celtic at Ibrox on January 2.
Rangers take on Celtic at Ibrox on January 2. | SNS Group

Rangers v Celtic match details

The William Hill Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic takes place on Thursday, January 2 at Ibrox, Glasgow. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Rangers v Celtic TV channel

Sky Sports have chosen this match for live coverage. It will be broadcast on their Main Event and Football channels

Rangers v Celtic live stream

Rangers TV will be screening the match live for overseas viewers.

Rangers v Celtic highlights

Sportscene will be screened on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.30pm on Thursday and will then be repeated in the early hours of Friday, January 3 at 12.10am on BBC One.

Ibrox plays host to the iconic Old Firm fixture.
Ibrox plays host to the iconic Old Firm fixture. | SNS Group

Rangers v Celtic team news

Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland will miss the Old Firm game against Celtic after being admitted to hospital with an internal bleed in his leg.

The 31-year-old is now recovering at home and will sit out the William Hill Premiership clash at Ibrox on Thursday.

Rangers skipper James Tavernier joins centre-back John Souttar (groin) and defender Neraysho Kasanwirjo (knee) on the sidelines after sustaining an injury against Motherwell. Leon Balogun has a very small chance of featuring while Tom Lawrence continues his return to fitness.

Celtic have a full squad other than injured winger James Forrest (foot).

Don Robertson will be in charge of proceedings at Ibrox and will be assisted by David Roome and Ross Macleod. Nick Walsh is the VAR and will be assisted back at Clydesdale House by Daniel McFarlane.

