What channel is Olympiacos v Rangers? TV, live stream and team news for Europa League clash

How to watch Olympiacos v Rangers

Rangers have saved some of their best performances for Europe this season and will look to produce another when they travel to Greece to face Olympiacos on Thursday.

Philippe Clement’s side have taken six points from a possible nine in their Europa League campaign to date after two impressive wins over Malmo and FCSB either side of a home defeat to Lyon. Rangers sit 11th in the 36-team table and can take a huge step towards the knock-out stages with a victory at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium on the outskirts of Athens. The newly-revamped UEFA competition is reaching its halfway point with the top eight teams automatically qualifying for the last 16 and the sides who finish ninth to 24th progressing to the play-off round.

The Ibrox side go into the fixture against a backdrop of turmoil on the domestic front with last week’s 2-1 defeat to Aberdeen leaving them nine points behind both the Dons and Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership with calls for Clement to be sacked. However, the Rangers manager has endured, for now, with a 2-1 win over Motherwell in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final on Sunday easing some of the pressure on the Belgian and the players.

Olympiacos also have six points from nine in the Europa League this season. They beat Malmo 1-0 in Sweden and Sporting Braga 3-0 at home after losing 2-0 to Lyon in France in their opening game. They were 2-1 winners against Panserraikos at home at the weekend, with goals from Norway winger Kristoffer Velde and Morocco striker Ayoub El Kaabi. The Greek side have won five and drawn three of their Super League Greece games and sit fourth in the table, three points behind leaders Aris.

Olympiacos are also the reigning UEFA Conference League champions, defeating Fiorentina in the final in May after eliminating Aston Villa in the semis, and are the only club from Greece to have won a major European trophy. They are currently managed by Jose Luis Mendilibar, who also won the Europa League with Sevilla, and have a host of internationals from Greece, Turkey, Norway, Turkey, Morocco and Portugal in their ranks.

Rangers take on Olympiacos at the Karaiskakis Stadium on matchday four of the Europa League. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images) | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Olympiacos v Rangers match details

The Europa League fixture takes place at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus, on Thursday, November 7, 2024. Kick-off is 5.45pm.

Olympiacos v Rangers TV channel

The match will be shown live on subscription channel TNT Sports 3 with coverage starting at 5pm.

Olympiacos v Rangers live stream

TNT Sport subscribers can stream the match live here and through the discovery+ app. Details on how to subscribe can be found here.

Olympiacos v Rangers team news

Rangers are set to be without Tom Lawrence after the midfielder limped out of the Scottish Cup semi-final win over Motherwell with a muscle injury. Danilo and Ianis Hagi will also drop out as they are not included in the Ibrox club’s Europa League squad list. Left-back Ridvan Yilmaz has returned to full training and could make the squad for the first time since August. Winger Oscar Cortes is still out.

Olympiacos will be without star signing Willian. The former Arsenal, Chelsea and Fulham winger is sidelined through injury, as is Turkey attacker Yusuf Yazici. Morroccan striker Ayoub El Kaabi, who has scored nine goals in 13 games this season, will lead the home side’s attack.

German whistler Sascha Stegemann has been appointed match referee with countryman Soren Storks on VAR duty.