What channel is Kilmarnock v Rangers? TV and live stream details plus team news, referee and VAR

How to watch Kilmarnock v Rangers in the Scottish Premiership

Rangers will hope to close the gap on the top two in the William Hill Premiership when they travel to Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Celtic and Aberdeen go head-to-head on Saturday with the pair currently locked together on 21 points at the top of the table - five points ahead of third-placed Rangers.

One, or both of the pacesetters will drop their first points of the season in the Celtic Park clash which Rangers will look to take advantage of at Rugby Park less than 24 hours later.

Philippe Clement's side have recovered well from their 3-0 defeat to Celtic in the opening Old Firm match of the season with four consecutive victories and clean sheets in the league.

They face a Killie side bouyed by their first league win of the season prior to the international break as they came from two goals down with six minutes remaining to claim a stunning 3-2 win over 10-man Dundee at Dens Park.

Derek McInnes' side inflicted defeat on both Rangers and Celtic at Rugby Park last season and have only lost one home match outwith the Old Firm since December 2 last year.

Kilmarnock host Rangers at Rugby Park in the William Hill Premiership on Sunday. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Kilmarnock v Rangers match details

The William Hill Premiership fixtures takes place at Rugby Park, Kilmarnock on Sunday, October 20, 2024. Kick-off is 12pm.

Kilmarnock v Rangers TV channel

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Football with coverage starting at 11am. Match highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on BBC Scotland at 7.15pm on Saturday evening with the programme repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.50pm after Match of the Day.

Kilmarnock v Rangers live stream

Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match live via the Sky Go app. Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a 24-hour pass from Now TV for a one-off payment of £14.99 or a monthly membership for the current offer price of £26 per month for six months.

Kilmarnock v Rangers team news

Rangers could welcome striker Danilo back to the squad for the first time since August following his recovery from knee surgery. Tom Lawrence is also expected to return after missing the 2-0 win over St Johnstone prior to the international break with a minor knock. Ross McCausland is an injury doubt after missing Northern Ireland duty. Ridvan Yilmaz, Oscar Cortes and Rabbi Matondo are all ruled out through injury while Ianis Hagi is suspended following his red card against St Johnstone.

Killmarnock midfielder David Watson should be fit enough to feature despite withdrawing from Scotland Under-21 duty with a shoulder problem. Stuart Findlay has also returned to training but Liam Polworth is absent with a calf injury with Joe Wright serves the last of a three-match suspension.

Steven McLean is the match referee with Alan Muir on VAR duty.