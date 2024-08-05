Full details ahead of Ibrox club’s Champions League qualifier against Ukrainian giants

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers begin their Champions League campaign on Tuesday night when they take on Dynamo Kiev in the third qualification round.

Philippe Clement's men need to navigate this tie against the Ukrainians and then a play-off tie if they are to reach the revamped league phase of UEFA's premier competition. Last season Rangers overcame Servette at this stage before losing to Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers are guaranteed a place in the Europa League group stages regardless of what happens in their Champions League matches and they face a tough test against Dynamo Kiev, who won their second qualifying round tie against Partizan of Serbia 9-2 on aggregate.

The first leg will take place in Lublin, Poland, as Dynamo Kyiv are not permitted to play UEFA matches in Ukraine due to the ongoing Russian invasion. Here are all the details and how you can watch the match:

Dynamo Kiev v Rangers match details

The first leg of the Champions League third qualifying round between Dynamo Kiev and Rangers takes place on Tuesday, August 6 at 7pm BST. The tie is scheduled to take place at the Arena Lublin in Lublin, Poland, due to UEFA not permitting ties to be played in Ukraine due to the conflict with Russia.

Rangers are back in Champions League action this week | AFP via Getty Images

Is Dynamo Kiev v Rangers on TV?

Premier Sports announced on Monday afternoon that they will be broadcasting the match live across their platforms. Subscription packages start from £10.99 per month.

Dynamo Kiev v Rangers live stream

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Rangers are yet to officially confirm details, their website states that the next match on Rangers TV will be the match away to Dynamo Kiev. It costs £6 per month to subscribe to Rangers TV.

Dynamo Kiev v Rangers team news