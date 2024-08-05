What channel is Dynamo Kiev v Rangers on? TV, live stream details and team news for Champions League clash
Rangers begin their Champions League campaign on Tuesday night when they take on Dynamo Kiev in the third qualification round.
Philippe Clement's men need to navigate this tie against the Ukrainians and then a play-off tie if they are to reach the revamped league phase of UEFA's premier competition. Last season Rangers overcame Servette at this stage before losing to Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven.
Rangers are guaranteed a place in the Europa League group stages regardless of what happens in their Champions League matches and they face a tough test against Dynamo Kiev, who won their second qualifying round tie against Partizan of Serbia 9-2 on aggregate.
The first leg will take place in Lublin, Poland, as Dynamo Kyiv are not permitted to play UEFA matches in Ukraine due to the ongoing Russian invasion. Here are all the details and how you can watch the match:
Dynamo Kiev v Rangers match details
The first leg of the Champions League third qualifying round between Dynamo Kiev and Rangers takes place on Tuesday, August 6 at 7pm BST. The tie is scheduled to take place at the Arena Lublin in Lublin, Poland, due to UEFA not permitting ties to be played in Ukraine due to the conflict with Russia.
Is Dynamo Kiev v Rangers on TV?
Premier Sports announced on Monday afternoon that they will be broadcasting the match live across their platforms. Subscription packages start from £10.99 per month.
Dynamo Kiev v Rangers live stream
While Rangers are yet to officially confirm details, their website states that the next match on Rangers TV will be the match away to Dynamo Kiev. It costs £6 per month to subscribe to Rangers TV.
Dynamo Kiev v Rangers team news
Both teams will address the media on Monday evening ahead of the tie. Dynamo Kiev were inactive over the weekend, while Rangers kicked off their Premiership campaign with a 0-0 draw against Hearts at Tynecastle. Dujon Sterling was the most notable absentee in Gorgie.
