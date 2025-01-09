How to watch Dundee v Rangers

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers will look to arrest a run of three William Hill Premiership away matches without a victory when they travel to Dundee on Thursday night.

Philippe Clement’s side have struggled on their travels all season but particularly so over the festive period after following a 2-1 defeat to St Mirren on Boxing Day with a 2-2 draw at Motherwell in the final fixture of 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 3-0 home victory over Celtic in the new year Old Firm derby at Ibrox raised spirits only for Rangers to drop points again after losing a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Hibs at Easter Road on Sunday and fall 13 points behind at the top of the table.

Rangers have matched Celtic’s home record this season with 28 points from 10 matches but away from home, they have collected just 12 points from the same number of matches compared to Celtic’s 25, with third-placed Dundee United also outperforming them on the road.

Clement and Rangers need a victory at Dens Park to reduce the gap back to 13 points after Celtic opened up a 16-point gap with a 2-0 home win over Dundee United on Wednesday.

Dundee host Rangers at Dens Park in the William Hill Premiership on Thursday. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Dundee v Rangers match details

The William Hill Premiership fixture takes place at the Scot Foam Stadium, Dens Park, Dundee on Thursday, January 9, 2025. Kick-off is 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dundee v Rangers TV channel

Sky Sports have chosen this match for live coverage. It will be shown on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event with coverage getting underway at 7.15pm. Extended highlights will be shown on Sportscene on BBC One Scotland at 10.40pm.

Dundee v Rangers live stream

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the match via the Sky Go app. Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a day pass from Now TV for a one-off payment of £14.99 or a monthly membership for the current offer price of £26 per month for six months.

Dundee v Rangers team news

Aaron Donnelly could go into the Dundee squad after the former loanee signed a three-and-a-half-year deal from Nottingham Forest. Boss Tony Docherty is still without Billy Koumetio (ankle), Antonio Portales, Jordan McGhee, Ziyad Larkeche (all hamstring), Joe Shaughnessy (knee), Scott Fraser (groin) and Finlay Robertson.

Dujon Sterling is a doubt for Rangers after picking up a knock against Hibs at the weekend while midfielder Nicolas Raskin is suspended. Skipper James Tavernier remains on the sidelines beside John Souttar (groin), Neraysho Kasanwirjo (knee), Jack Butland (leg) and Leon Balogun, while Tom Lawrence continues his return to fitness.

Calum Scott is the match referee with Greg Aitken on VAR duty.