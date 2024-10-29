What channel is Aberdeen v Rangers on? TV, live stream and team news for Premiership clash

Published 29th Oct 2024, 20:30 BST
Aberdeen v Rangers TV details ahead of meeting at Pittodrie

Unbeaten Aberdeen welcome Rangers to Pittodrie in one of the most eagerly-anticipated matches of the season so far.

The Dons are joint-top of the league after winning eight of their nine matches, six points clear of Rangers.

New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has made such an impressive start to his tenure in the north east, but that will come under scrutiny when Philippe Clement brings his team for a sold-out encounter.

Here are all the details for the match at Pittodrie:

Aberdeen and Rangers meet at Pittodrie.placeholder image
Aberdeen and Rangers meet at Pittodrie. | SNS Group

Aberdeen v Rangers match details

The William Hill Premiership match between Aberdeen and Rangers takes place on Wednesday, October 30 at Pittodrie Stadum, Aberdeen. Kick-off is at 8pm.

Aberdeen v Rangers TV channel

Sky Sports have chosen this match for live coverage. It will be shown on Sky Sports Football.

Aberdeen v Rangers live stream

There is no live stream for inhabitants of the UK. However, overseas subscribers to RangersTV and RedTV can watch the match via their platforms.

Aberdeen v Rangers highlights

Sportscene will show the highlights of Aberdeen v Rangers and the five other Wednesday matches at 10.40pm on BBC One Scotland.

Aberdeen v Rangers team news

Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet will be assessed after missing the win over Dundee United with a knock. Dante Polvara (hamstring) is back in training but not ready to be involved and Pape Habib Gueye (quad) remains out.

Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi returns from suspension while Tom Lawrence has recovered from a knock and John Souttar is available after being rested against St Mirren. Ridvan Yilmaz, Oscar Cortes, Rabbi Matondo and Danilo are all working with the physios.

John Beaton is in charge of proceedings at Celtic Park and will be assisted by David McGeachie and Jonathan Bell. Don Robertson is the VAR.

