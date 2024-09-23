Docherty not happy with errors but believes spot-kick award

Tony Docherty lamented the defensive mistakes and slack finishing that saw Dundee succumb to Rangers on an emotional evening at Ibrox.

The home team were making a belated return to the stadium and were always going to be extra determined to put on a show for the home fans. But Dundee did not make it easy for themselves with some lapses in concentration, including when Mo Sylla hauled Cyriel Dessers to the ground after allowing the striker to get the wrong side of him.

James Tavernier converted the penalty to make it 2-0 to Rangers just five minutes after half time. It was a long way back for Dundee. Dessers, who scored the opener after 17 minutes, booked Rangers' League Cup semi-final place with his second after 66 minutes.

“The game was won in both penalty boxes,” said the Dundee manager. “The three goals we lose from a defensive point of view are poor and we have good opportunities to score ourselves. We had a really good chance from Simon Murray from a corner, a header for Seb Palmer-Houlden and Scott Tiffoney as well.

Rangers were awarded a penalty in this incident involving Dundee's Mo Sylla. | SNS Group

“When you come to places like this it is important you are not wasteful in front of goal. And you don’t give away opportunities, I felt we did that. Coming in at 1-0 at half-time there were a lot of things to tighten up on but we can still get back in the game. We lose a goal and it is poor from our point of view. Big Mo Sylla is caught wrong side and he gives the referee a decision to make. I thought it was soft. I haven’t seen it back.”

Still, Docherty rated one Dundee player as “outstanding”. Lyall Cameron, 21, was probably the best midfielder on the park. The manager underlined Dundee’s youth. They started with four players aged 21 or under, including 19-year-old winger Oluwaseun Adewumi, who was making his full debut. Left-back Ziyad Larkeche only turned 22 on Thursday.